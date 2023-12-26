Crowds rush to shop day after Christmas deals, make returns

ROANOKE, Va. – The day after Christmas is a busy one for sales associates at stores who are expecting people to return or exchange gifts and benefit from sales.

Dee Dorsey, owner of a mall pop-up, said shoppers come in for the deals.

“People come shop because number one their expectations are prices are cheaper maybe and better deals because most companies are wanting to move off the seasonal items,” Dorsey, Dee’s Ornaments owner said.

Others needed to exchange a Christmas gift.

“I’m here to return some gifts that didn’t fit,” Christian Ochoa, a holiday shopper said.

Some are even grabbing deals while planning a whole year in advance.

“Because I am getting presents for next year. That’s the main thing. When your kids are little, you go up about a size and a half,” Brenda Kesler, Holiday shopper said.

The National Retail Federation expects a holiday return rate of 15.4 percent this year. But once people head into the mall to return, they might be stopped by the huge deals.

Deals range from 15 percent up to 75 percent and a lot of sales are found on the leftover Christmas decorations.

“Christmas, you know the Christmas ornaments and anything it’s all 50 percent,” Kesler said.