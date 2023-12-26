Dog stolen from Rockbridge County home on Christmas day

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – A Christmas nightmare for one Rockbridge County family.

On Christmas day, their large white Great Pyrenees dog was stolen from their home.

According to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, the family received a call just before 3 p.m. that two women had taken the dog from their home in the 700 block on Reid Road.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the vehicle involved on Facebook, which you can see below.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 1-540-463-7328.