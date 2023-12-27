‘He wouldn’t do this’: Rockbridge Co. man still missing after more than a year

GLASGOW, Va. – A Rockbridge County family is searching for answers after their brother hasn’t been seen or heard from in over a year.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

“Something don’t add up right.”

Dustin Butler, now 38, was last seen in Glasgow on Dec. 5, 2022.

That was also the last time Butler’s sister, Kandice Smith heard from him.

“The last text I got from him was December 2 that said, ‘I’m sorry about everything but y’all will never see me again,’” she said.

Not only has Butler been missing for over a year, but he’s also wanted by the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

“There were warrants for possession of child pornography and production of child pornography,” Lt. Chris Young said.

Smith said these charges come from a consensual relationship Butler was having with a 17-year-old.

While he is a wanted man, Smith said it’s not like him to run off and not speak to his family.

“He needs a voice. Dustin’s a person. He’s a son, he’s a brother, he’s an uncle. He’s somebody he’s not just trash,” she said.

As far as where the butler could be or what could have happened to him, the sheriff’s office is investigating all possible scenarios.

“We don’t have information to believe one way or another. It is still an active investigation, and we are pursuing new leads that come in,” Lt. Young said.

But Smith fears the worst.

“He wouldn’t do this. I just know something happened to him and it really upsets me because it’s going on over a year and we still haven’t gotten answers.”