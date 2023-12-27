Roanoke City Council announces 2023 Citizen of the Year

Rupert Cutler, named 2023 Citizen of the Year by the Roanoke City Council. (City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government)

ROANOKE, Va. – At the Roanoke City Council’s meeting on Dec. 18, the city council announced the 2023 Citizen of the Year.

M. Rupert Cutler was named this year’s Citizen of the Year for his “unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, wildlife conservation, and community service” throughout his life.

Cutler has served as founding executive director of Virginia’s Explore Park and Western Virginia Land Trust (now Blue Ridge Land Conservancy), as well as serving as an adjunct professor of wildlife sciences at Virginia Tech.

Cutler also served on the Roanoke City Council for six years, being a founding member of the Western Virginia Water Authority board of directors, and was appointed by Gov. Warner and Gov. Kaine to two four-year terms on the board of trustees of the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.

His humanitarian efforts were demonstrated through the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, where he served as president, and chaired the environmental scholarship presentation. Cutler currently co-chairs the club’s signature project, Horton Nature Park.

Cutler holds an undergraduate degree in wildlife management from the University of Michigan as well as a doctorate from Michigan State University. On the national level, Cutler has served as assistant executive director of the Wilderness Society, senior vice president of the National Audubon Society, the president (CEO) of Defenders of Wildfire, and U.S. assistant secretary of agriculture for conservation, research, and education.

“Roanoke City Council was honored to recognize Cutler for his many contributions, extraordinary accomplishments, and dedication to serving the City of Roanoke and looks forward to Cutler’s efforts as he continues to serve and enhance Roanoke’s community for years to come,” said Roanoke city officials.