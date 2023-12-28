Kwanzaa celebration connects Lynchburg community

LYNCHBURG, VA – A celebration of culture, unity and heritage.

”Our history is your history,” Legacy Museum Vice President Phyllistine Mosley said.

From December 26 to January 1, many African Americans observe Kwanzaa.

Wednesday, the Legacy Museum in Lynchburg invited the community out for a colorful celebration of the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

Mosley told 10 News Kwanzaa is about getting in touch with who you are.

“It’s not a holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas, but it’s families coming together to learn about themselves, about their culture and to share,” she said.

During the presentation, they went through the seven principles of Kwanzaa, one for every night.

“It’s reminding people of who they are. And where they come from and where they’re going,” Mosley said.

Then they invited the Kuumba Dance Ensemble to bring people together through rhythm and dancing.

Founder Sheron Simpson said it’s a chance to bring West African Culture to Lynchburg.

“To create a culture of West African dance so we could keep the culture going because young people need to understand that and that’s what we’re really proud of,” Simpson said.

Simpson said seeing everyone from the young to the old dancing means the community is connecting.

“One of our goals is that our community gets engaged in what we’re doing and that we engage the community. So, in every performance that we have, and we probably have 20 a year, where we bring our community in and let them know they can do this too,” Simpson said.

For Mosley, it’s about helping Kwanzaa to carry on for years to come.

“We’re hoping we instill the idea of Kwanza and the idea of celebrating it,” she said.