Uptick in domestic violence reports during the holidays

ROANOKE, Va. – For many, the holidays are great, but for others, they can be hard.

Reports of domestic violence typically rise this time of year, and the problem has only gotten worse since the pandemic, according to Stacey Sheppard, the director of housing and human services for Total Action for Progress (TAP).

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“People are home, often there’s alcohol involved with festivities and holidays,” Sheppard said. “Kids are home from school, there’s also financial concerns and constraints that also add to the layers of whatever the problem is within the household.”

TAP is one of the resources in the Roanoke Valley for people who need to escape.

They offer everything from shelter services to legal advocacy and support groups.

They have a 24-hour, 365-day-a-year hotline also available for people in need. The number is 540-580-0775.

Last year, they took about 1,300 calls.