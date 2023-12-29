'I'm still in shock': South Boston woman wins big playing Powerball online

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – What would you do if you won $150,000 after playing a lottery game?

“I almost passed out when I realized I’d won!” Teresa Seamon told Lottery officials. “I’m still in shock!”

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Seamon, a resident of South Boston, played Powerball online ahead of the Dec. 16 drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

We’re told she likes to select her online Powerball numbers by using important family dates and this time, her strategy paid off.

She matched four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. Not only that, but she also paid an extra dollar for Power Play, which tripled her prize to the grand $150,000.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the winning numbers in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing drawing were 3-9-10-20-62, and the Powerball number was 25.