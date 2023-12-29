Looking ahead to holiday weekend on Snowshoe Mountain

SNOWSHOE, W. Va. – Snowshoe is already seeing the benefits of what’s expected to be a snowy weekend.

Officials at the mountain say there’s already been an influx of people heading in for the holiday weekend.

They are eager for the big weekend after a delayed opening this year, but they say with an El Niño winter, this will likely be a great year for them.

“The mountain is packed this week, and I’m being very optimistic that January and February are going to be really good to us with snow in an El Niño year like this, we’re doing pretty good, we would have loved to open on time but some of the best seasons we had had slow starts,” said Shawn Cassell with the resort.

There are plenty of New Year’s Eve celebrations happening up at Snowshoe over the weekend.

Officials said if you’re looking to book a trip, check out the deals and packages they offer here.