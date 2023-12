BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Traffic is moving slowly through the area, but the crash appears to be clear.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County is causing delays, according to VDOT.

The crash happened on I-81N at mile marker 165, crews said.

As of 2:03 p.m., traffic was backed up for around a mile.

