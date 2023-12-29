Washington man arrested after stabbing another in Lynchburg

A Washington man has been arrested after a stabbing in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the police department.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Washington man has been arrested after a stabbing in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the police department.

Officers said they responded to the 700 block of Hollins Street for the report of a stabbing at 10:51 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.

We’re told officers found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound at the scene. He was sent to Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated.

According to LPD, the victim and another man, 41-year-old Richard Valentine of Washington, got into a fight which led to the stabbing. Police said they knew each other.

Valentine was arrested at the scene and was charged with malicious wounding in connection to the incident, authorities said.

He’s now being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. A mugshot was not available as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LPD at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.