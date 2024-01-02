Virginia Att. Gen. works to educate businesses, community on signs of human trafficking

ROANOKE, Va. – January is recognized as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, an epidemic Att. Gen. Jason Miyares is working to fight.

“It is a crime that happens in plain sight in every community,” said Miyares.

179 victims of human trafficking were identified in 2021 in Virginia, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

While the number may seem underwhelming, Miyares said nationally, less than 20% of victims are ever identified. This is why Miyares is working to educate people with his new 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking Initiative.

“We really need the public. We really need them to lock arms with us, work with us to help eradicate this heinous, heinous, evil crime,” said Miyares.

Education is also a big piece of what The Lampstand does, a part of the non-profit, Straight Street in Roanoke.

“Working with small groups, church groups, working with law enforcement, working within the medical field,” said Straight Street Director, Keith Farmer.

The Lampstand and Miyares are sharing some signs that could point to someone being a victim of human trafficking.

“Is it somebody who is disheveled? Do they not have identification, refuse to state their name and where they are from? Some of these traffickers will brand them on the neck, literally put a tattoo as a branding way of asserting control over them,” said Miyares.

Miyares also has plans to strengthen legislation against people responsible for human trafficking.

“Virginia’s anti-labor trafficking laws are actually pretty weak compared to federal, so we want to strengthen that,” he said. “We want to classify if you are trafficking a minor, that is considered a violent crime, that’s not where that is now. We want to hit penalties on those buyers. We want those buyers to know Virginia has some of the toughest penalties for those who are exploiting the most vulnerable.”