Virginia lawmakers gear up for 2024 General Assembly

ROANOKE, Va. – A new year means a new General Assembly session is just on the horizon.

On both sides of the aisle, lawmakers are honing in on what will help Southwest Virginians the most in 2024.

Democratic Delegate Sam Rasoul told 10 News this year is all about education.

“Our teachers aren’t paid even at the national average, and certainly we need to get them there,” Rasoul said.

First-time Republican Delegate Chris Obenshain said he has similar goals in mind.

“It’s all about what’s going to be best for Virginia moving forward. From my perspective, what’s good for Virginia’s working families, for the moms and dads that are kids? The moms and dads that are working hard, trying to provide an education,” Obenshain said.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has pushed education initiatives during his time in office. Rasoul said he wants to continue to reach across the aisle to work with Youngkin when it comes to getting more bills passed.

“Every bill I sent to the governor last year, he signed. We have a good working relationship. I’d like to make sure we’re working across the aisle to get good things done for the Commonwealth and for our region,” Rasoul said.

Obenshain said he also sees the importance of bipartisanship, especially headed into the new year.

“I think there are some significant areas where we can find common ground. That we can work together to do things that are good for Virginia, and whether it’s in mental health, supporting our education system, our law enforcement, I think there are some things that we can do that will cross party lines,” Obenshain said.

And one thing both men agree on? They don’t want Southwest Virginia pushed to the side.

“Many of the issues are even regional. We just want to make sure Richmond doesn’t forget about our side of the state,” Rasoul said.

“It’s going to be extremely important to have a strong voice speaking up for Southwest Virginia,” Obenshain said.

The General Assembly’s next session starts on January 10.