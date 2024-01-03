Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center has successful adoption year in 2023

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center had a staggering 1,098 adoptions in 2023.

The director of the center said last year was busy and successful.

The nearly 1,100 adoptions averages out to three adoptions per day. She said though the number looks big, there are still plenty of animals in need of a home.

“We can have up to 200-230 animals in our care during any given day in the summer,” said Eileen Mahan, director of Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center. “There is a little bit less right now, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need the help.”

She said right now, they have tons of dogs needing a forever home, and the center is always looking for foster homes.