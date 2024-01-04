Here’s what you can expect ahead of this weekend’s ice storm

VIRGINIA – As winter weather rolls in, Southwest Virginia is gearing up for the impact.

“We’re always prepared,” Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Jen Ward said. “Whatever we’re going to need, it’s here and ready to go.”

VDOT crews started brining the roads on Thursday.

“It’s not really going to be one of those things where you see plows digging up snow or anything like that,” WSLS 10 Meteorologist Chris Michaels said.

Michaels said the type of frozen precipitation we see over the weekend could vary, and there’s a distinct difference between freezing rain and sleet.

“Rain clings, whereas sleet pings, so if you think of it like a doughnut, your freezing rain is kind of like your glazed doughnut, whereas your sleet is your rainbow sprinkles,” Michaels said.

Michaels said it may not be the best day for kids to get outside.

“Nobody writes a song about ‘Frosty the Ice Man,’” Michaels said. “You always think about white Christmas, ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ and it’s kind of this magical thing whereas what we’re expecting is probably going to be a little bit messier.”

VDOT crews said they’ll be working around the clock once the weather starts, and you can play your part in clean-up by avoiding their trucks on the road.

“Please allow us space to do our job, please keep yourself safe and keep a good distance between you and any VDOT truck that you see,” Ward said.