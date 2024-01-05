Missing 19-year-old Lynchburg man found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE
19-year-old Dale Needles was found safe and unharmed, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old man.
Police said on Friday at approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Maryland Avenue for the report of a missing person.
According to authorities, Dale Needles, 19, was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. Needles is considered endangered due to a cognitive disability, police said.
Needles is described as 5′7″, weighing 160 pounds. We’re told he was last seen leaving his residence on foot wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved blue waffle shirt.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Needles is asked to contact 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.