Missing 19-year-old Lynchburg man found safe

Lynchburg Police are searching for a missing and endangered 19-year-old last seen at his residence on Maryland Ave. Friday. (Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

19-year-old Dale Needles was found safe and unharmed, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old man.

Police said on Friday at approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Maryland Avenue for the report of a missing person.

According to authorities, Dale Needles, 19, was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. Needles is considered endangered due to a cognitive disability, police said.

Needles is described as 5′7″, weighing 160 pounds. We’re told he was last seen leaving his residence on foot wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved blue waffle shirt.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Needles is asked to contact 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.