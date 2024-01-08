Search underway for Wytheville woman last seen in Florida with man wanted for attempted murder

The Tampa Police Department is searching for a Wytheville woman who was last seen in Florida with a man wanted in connection with attempted murder, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

Authorities said Bella Hope Wheeler was last seen on Jan. 4 at about 6:30 p.m. with 24-year-old Zachary Cole Heatherley, leaving his mother’s home near Bay Shore Boulevard in Tampa. The nature of Wheeler and Heatherley’s relationship is unclear at this time.

According to reports, the pair claimed they were going on a walk but have had yet to return.

Police said Heatherley was supposed to turn himself in for attempted murder and is now being sought by police.

Heatherley has been described as a 6-foot man who weighs about 155 pounds.

If any of Bella Wheeler’s local ties have any information on her location you can provide information to our Tip Hotline or Tip Email: wpdtips@wytheville.org or leave a voice message at 276-223-3310. Tip lines are not monitored 24 hours a day. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Furthermore, you can also contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-276-3200.

