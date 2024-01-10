8th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade to be held in Rockbridge County

LEXINGTON, Va. – People in Rockbridge County are preparing for their eighth annual parade to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The parade is put on by CARE Rockbridge to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Organizers said the parade is especially important in Lexington, a town with deep-rooted Confederate ties.

“It is a time to celebrate diversity because people from all walks of life will be participating. Black, white, latino, straight, gay, transgender,” said Reginald A. Early, President of CARE Rockbridge.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on Monday outside of the Randolph Street United Methodist Church in Lexington.