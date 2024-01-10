A decade of igniting entrepreneurship, Gauntlet business competition begins 10th year

If you have an idea to start a business, or are looking to expand one you already have, now is your opportunity.

The Advancement Foundation is marking a decade of igniting entrepreneurship in Southwest Virginia as it approaches the 10th year of The Gauntlet business competition and program. The program has built a network of more than 1000 Gauntlet Alumni/entrepreneurs, 300 industry experts who serve as mentors and has provided entrepreneurs and communities with over $7 million in resources to advance business development and innovation.

The Gauntlet Winner 2023 - The Wellness Bar. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Each year, local entrepreneurs are drawn to the opportunity to compete for prizes yet share at the end of the program that those prizes end up secondary to the network of relationships they’ve developed. The program connects participants both in and outside of their industry across local and regional boundaries. Communities engaging in the Gauntlet Program build visibility and deeper bonds with community stakeholders, higher education, ecosystem partners, business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Gauntlet Award Ceremony 2023. (The Advancement Foundation)

“The Gauntlet is the intersection where diverse resources and entrepreneurship meet,” said Annette Patterson, president of The Advancement Foundation.

“The Advancement Foundation uses this proven business acceleration model to ensure that every community has equal access to critical resources. The collaborative platform convenes business resource agencies, community leaders, mentors, and industry expertise,” Patterson said.

The Gauntlet includes stakeholders in the Alleghany Highland, Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, Shenandoah Valley, Southside, and Southwest Virginia to build that strong mentor network and accelerate business growth and development by implementing The Advancement Foundation’s proven model.

Applications are now open for the Class of 2024. Anyone can participate in the program and choose to compete.

Virtual classes begin Tuesday, January 30th and are held 6-7:30pm. The course is 10-weeks.

