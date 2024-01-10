Roanoke parents outraged after fifth-grader who threatened students, staff could return to school

ROANOKE, Va. – A fear for every parent these days, a threat being made at their child’s school.

That’s what happened at Grandin Court Elementary School in Roanoke, and some parents said, they weren’t even notified.

Roanoke City Schools parents like Carrie Turnbull are outraged after they learned about a fifth-grader at Grandin Court could be returning to their child’s classroom after making threats towards other students, teachers and even police.

“It wasn’t just images of weapons that were being shared. It was actual threats that were being shared to specific individuals at the school. And that the children were being told not to come to school because he was going to kill people,” said Turnbull.

We are told only parents whose children were mentioned in the threat were notified, according to Roanoke City Schools.

Turnbull said when she heard from her daughter, the fifth-grader would be returning to school later this month, she was shocked.

“I thought there is no way,” she said.

Which is why Turnbull and other parents took their concerns to the Roanoke City School Board on Tuesday night.

10 News reached out to Roanoke City Schools regarding the incident and what kind of policies they are following.

The district pointed us to their Student Code of Conduct, which provides information about their disciplinary process, including removal, beginning on page 36.

School Board Policy EBB – Threat Assessment Teams, which is rooted in Code of Virginia § 22.1-79.4, describes the process that takes place when the school system is notified of a threat. The exact consequences and interventions implemented based on the threat assessment process vary depending on the exact situation.

The district also says school systems are required to contact law enforcement and notify the parents/guardians of any students who have been named in a threat, per School Board Policy CLA – Reporting Acts of Violence and Substance Abuse, which is rooted in Code of Virginia § 22.1-279.3:1.

The district also released a full statement:

“At last night’s School Board meeting, parents shared concerns regarding a threat, made outside of school hours, that Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) was made aware of in early fall, three weeks after the threat was made. As you know, we cannot share specific information about students due to applicable laws; however, we want to assure the community that this threat, like any threat, has been taken seriously, as the safety and security of all students and staff is RCPS’ top priority. RCPS worked with law enforcement to ensure there was no continuing threat to the school or students, and all individuals named in the threat were notified. Additionally, because of the late notification of the threat, the determination that there was no ongoing threat, and because the student was removed from school, only those who were directly impacted were notified, as to not unnecessarily alarm the entire school community as we previously promised all families. We understand there is misinformation being shared, but it is important to know that in these situations, there are processes and procedures in place for the safety of all students and staff, and in this case, decisions have not been finalized because school division processes are still in progress. Ultimately, decisions will be based on the comprehensive review of the full situation. When there is a threat, the school system works with law enforcement and mental health professionals to conduct a comprehensive threat assessment. As part of that process, the school system also notifies anyone who has been named in a threat. An individualized safety plan, consequences, and interventions are developed and put in place to protect all parties involved, including other students and staff. A safety plan is a detailed plan that is amended over time and involves individuals who consistently support the child to ensure it continues to meet the evolving needs of the child. RCPS will continue to take necessary measures for the safety of all students and staff, and again decisions have not been finalized.” Roanoke City School Spokesperson

The school’s PTA also released a statement:

“It has come to our attention that a specific threat of a school shooting was made by a student at Grandin Court Elementary School in October. This threat was never officially communicated to parents and guardians of students at the school. Our PTA would like to emphasize our extreme dissatisfaction with the lack of communication and ask that in the future there is a procedure in place for improvement in this area. Regarding the anticipated return of this student to our school, we express our explicit disapproval of that action. As a PTA, we stand in support of the teachers’ and students’ safety, and their right to work and learn in an environment free of threats, stress, and trauma. In considering this statement, please hear it as if it were being directly voiced from the mouths of the 316 parents, guardians, teachers, staff, community members and students of the Grandin Court PTA that it represents. Grandin Court Elementary School PTA

10 News also reached out to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office who said one of their school resource officers was made aware of the incident and did investigate.

We asked what the process in the investigation is, they told us,

“Once an SRO is notified of a potential incident, our policy is to begin an investigation. Depending upon the findings, our SRO then determines if charges are warranted or a CHINS petition should be filed. There are multiple entities to include: the school, commonwealth attorney’s office, police department, and juvenile intake who are notified of our findings. The Sheriff’s Office is then required to wait until we receive a response as to whether charges will be placed. If charges are not brought against the individual, then other diversionary measures may be implemented through Juvenile & Domestic Court. At that point, RCPS will then decide what the next course of action is.” Roanoke City Sheriff's Spokesperson

As far as if the child is facing charges, we are told the Commonwealth’s Attorney deemed charges were not warranted.