Christiansburg’s Dunkin’ set to open Jan. 24

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Dunkin’ has announced that the grand opening of their newest locally-owned franchise will be in Christiansburg.

The restaurant, located at 2387 Roanoke Street, is set to open Jan. 24 at 5 a.m., and the first 50 guests will win free coffee for a year.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

From 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., guests can enjoy giveaways from the Dunkin’ prize wheel and visits from Dunkin’s mascot, Cuppy. At 9 a.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place.

“Bringing Dunkin’ to the city of Christiansburg has been a top priority for us and we can’t wait for our present and future customers to experience the Next Generation of Dunkin’,” said Coastal Franchising LLC franchise owner, George Ross. “This opening is also the second of ten other Dunkin’ stores in the works within the Lynchburg-Roanoke area in the next year!”

The 1,800-square-foot restaurant can seat 24 guests, will employ 36 crew members, and will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.