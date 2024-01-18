Elections office recommends early voting this year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Early voting is set to begin for the presidential primaries on Friday and it’ll run through March 2.

Elections staff recommend you consider voting early, not only does it make it easier on them, but you won’t have to stand in long Election Day lines.

If you’re heading out to the polls, don’t forget to bring an ID, like a driver’s license, with you.

“If you don’t vote, you can’t complain,” Daniel Pense, director of elections for the City of Lynchburg said. “At least I’ve seen that on a bumper sticker or two because when you participate in the process you get to select your representatives and hopefully they do what you selected them to do.”

One reminder, you can only vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary, not both.

The deadline to register to vote is Feb. 13.