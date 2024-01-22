Political analyst weighs in on presidential primary

HOLLINS, Va. – As Republican candidate Ron DeSantis has officially dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed former president Donald Trump on his way out, we sat down with a political analyst to learn more about how this could affect voters going forward.

Nikki Haley is the only other remaining candidate seeking the Republican nomination aside from former president Donald Trump,

Political analyst Ed Lynch said Virginia is likely to be a state to watch during the primaries.

“Nikki Haley is in a position where she can help herself but she has to at least come very close in New Hampshire and do equally well in her home state of South Carolina,” Lynch said. “That extends the Republican primary battle and that brings it here to Virginia as part of Super Tuesday.”

Lynch said we may see candidates visit Southwest Virginia as the race heats up.