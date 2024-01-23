Hometown player: Meet Puppy Bowl player that was rescued in Franklin County

VIRGINIA – The lineup is set for this year’s Puppy Bowl.

There will be several dogs representing the Commonwealth during the three-hour matchup.

One of the competitors on Team Fluff is a Shar Pei named Cronut, who’s actually from our area.

Cronut was surrendered to the Franklin County Humane Society in August before being transferred to the Shar Pei Rescue of Virginia in Chesapeake.

Local staff said they’re proud of their hometown player.

“It’s neat to see a dog coming from a rural area, ya know in a rural, smaller shelter end up kinda doing big things,” said Cera Wadsworth with the Franklin County Humane Society. “Just really sweet friendly, typical puppy but when they young like that they’re a little more immune compromised so we like to get them out as soon as we can and that’s really what you want in the rescue world, everybody’s helping each other out ... getting animals some visibility and helping them find their homes, whether it’s through us in our area or through a rescue partner.”

This year’s competition will be the biggest yet, featuring 131 puppies, 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories.