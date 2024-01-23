Traffic stop leads to 10-mile-long police chase, arrest in Henry County

Brian O’Leary of Bassett led law enforcement on a several-mile-long pursuit before being arrested. (Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office)

STANLEYTOWN, Va. – What started as a traffic stop led to a 10-mile-long police chase and arrest in Henry County on Sunday.

Around 5:44 p.m., authorities said a deputy was patrolling Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown when the deputy saw a driver who had outstanding warrants.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at the Getty Mart, but the driver circled through the parking lot and drove back onto Fairystone Park Highway toward Bassett, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis.

The police chase lasted for about ten miles and came to an end at Appalachian Drive and Koehler Road when deputies and Martinsville officers used spike strips to deflate the tires on the suspect’s vehicle, the sheriff said.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the driver has been identified as 27-year-old Brian O’Leary of Bassett. He is now facing the following charges stemming from the chase:

Felony elude,

Possession of ammo by a convicted felon.

O’Leary is also facing several other charges out of Henry County and Carroll County, authorities said.

He is now being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

If you have any information about the incident, the Sheriff asks that you call the sheriff’s office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).