Vinton man to serve 8 months in prison for possessing illegal explosives

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Vinton man was sentenced Wednesday for possessing illegal explosives both at his home and at another property in Roanoke County.

Robert Wright, 28, was sentenced to 8 months in prison, after which he’ll be on supervised release for two years. He’ll also have to pay a $100 fine.

According to court documents, between June 2021 and September 2021, Wright manufactured triperoxide (TATP) on multiple occasions, both at his residence in Vinton and at another property off Branico Drive.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia, TATP, also known as “Mother of Satan” is a powerful, highly unstable explosive that can be created using commercially available products.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Oct. 5, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Wright’s residence after receiving complaints from neighbors about explosions. During the search, authorities recovered a small amount of unexploded TATP in a blue, plastic container.

Wright was charged with the following:

Possession of explosives by a felon

Illegal storage of explosives

Wright pled guilty in September 2023 to one count of possessing an explosive by a convicted felon.