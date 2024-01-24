Virginia gets a failing grade for tobacco control

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia has received almost a failing grade in all categories of the State of Tobacco Control report that was published by the American Lung Association.

The State of Tobacco Control Report comes out every year. It evaluates the states and federal government’s actions and policies to eliminate tobacco use.

The categories Virginia received an “F” in are funding for tobacco prevention and cessation, which is the amount of money states spend on prevention efforts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested the Commonwealth should spend $91,600,000, including federal funding. However, Virginia only spent $12,519,651.

Virginia also received a failing grade in the smokefree air category. Smokefree air looks at how people in the state are protected under smoke free air laws and how people are exposed to secondhand smoke.

Currently, smoking is restricted in government workplaces, restaurants, bars and retail stores. It’s also prohibited in schools and childcare facilities. However, the American Lung Association said there is a loophole. There isn’t a provision in casinos and gaming establishments.

“There are significant loopholes in our smokefree law, and so we do have people that are exposed to tobacco smoke and e-cigarette emissions with these loopholes. One of the things we highlighted in our Virginia specific report is our casino workers,” said Director of Advocacy Aleks Casper with the American Lung Association.

Virginia also received a failing grade in the tobacco taxes category. Right now, Virginia’s cigarette tax per pack of 20 is $0.60. However, the American Lung Association would like cigarette taxes to increase by at least $1 per pack.

The Commonwealth also received an “F” in Flavored Tobacco Products, which looks at the restrictions on flavored tobacco products. There are currently no state laws or regulations when it comes to flavored tobacco products.

There is some good news though. Virginia received a “B” when it comes to access to cessation services, which means the efforts the state is taking if someone wants to quit smoking.

“The big thing to point out there is last year, the Lung Association worked within the General Assembly to support some legislation that would remove the tobacco surcharge, and the tobacco surcharge, which existed in Virginia, allowed insurers to charge a higher rate for someone who uses a tobacco product,” said Casper.

According to the State of Tobacco Control report, under Virginia’s Medicaid program, all seven medications are covered, all three types of counseling are covered and there are minimal barriers that exist to access care.

Under the state employee health plan, all seven medications are covered, some counseling is covered and there are some barriers that exist to access care.

The American Lung Association is calling on Virginia’s elected officials to close loopholes in the Viriginia Clean Indoor Air Act, which is intended to reduce and control air pollution.

The organization also wants the tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products to be consistent. The American Lung Association is calling on the state’s elected officials to require tobacco product retailers to obtain a license.

“Virginia is one of the few states that you don’t have to have a license to sell these deadly products. And so if you think about that and kind of a bigger picture, and you think about all of the services that you may receive in the Commonwealth and that require a license from you know, the place where you may go to dinner, or the place where you get you know, your hair cut, or all of these places require a license but to sell a tobacco product. You in Virginia, you aren’t required to have a license. And so, by not having a license, what happens is it makes the enforcement piece really hard,” said Casper.

The organization is also urging the federal government and the White House to take action when it comes to finalizing rules to eliminate menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

“I would argue that frankly that’s one of the most important pieces of legislation that’s currently sitting with the White House that could save millions of lives in the long term,” said Bobby Mahajan, who is a medical director with Inova Interventional Pulmonology and Complex Airway Disease Program.