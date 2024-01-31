The Science Museum of Western Virginia set to unveil ‘The Eye’ on Feb. 14

The Science Museum of Western Virginia proudly announces the grand opening of The Eye, the newly revitalized planetarium that promises to be a beacon of education and entertainment for all ages.

ROANOKE, Va. – An astronomical addition is coming to The Science Museum of Western Virginia that’s hoping to take Star City residents to infinity and beyond.

On Valentine’s Day, the museum will host a grand opening for The Eye, a recently revitalized planetarium that’s been more than a decade in the making.

In the immersive digital space, children and adults alike will have the chance to delve into astronomical and aquatic adventures while learning more about the world around them. The planetarium will feature a variety of shows and interactive experiences, including astronomical journeys, immersive full-dome films and educational programs.

Once ‘The Eye’ opens its doors to the public, there will be a week-long series of events, such as exclusive previews, interactive sessions and special performances.

“The Eye is not just a planetarium; it’s a multi-sensory experience that takes visitors from the wonders of the cosmos to the mysteries of the ocean depths,” said Mary Roberts-Baako, Executive Director. “We are thrilled to reintroduce this beloved landmark as a cutting-edge performance space for the Roanoke Valley and beyond.”

You can begin purchasing tickets on Feb. 8 on the museum’s website.