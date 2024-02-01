COMING UP: X users trauma dump on Elmo after wellness check - The Morning Sprint

With the first month of the year nearly over, Elmo took the pulse of the public and it turns out, as a whole, we're not doing great.

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Thursday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.

The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories that we will discuss in today’s episode:

Elmo’s wellness check on X turned into a mass online trauma dump | Hear the responses that have even gotten President Biden’s attention.

There’s a new bill back in the General Assembly aiming to help people in prison get a second chance | Hear the details behind the ‘second look’ bill.

A deaf dog is being hailed a hero after saving the day | Hear from the family of firefighters who are incredibly thankful that their furry best friend came to their rescue.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: