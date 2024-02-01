More than 100 passengers use MetroFLX in first week

ROANOKE, Va. – People are starting to take advantage of expanded bus service in the Roanoke Valley.

Metro FLX, a micro-transit service, allows passengers to schedule late-night bus rides Monday through Saturday.

It also provides day service on Sundays, something Valley Metro hasn’t had for years.

Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said the first week in operation showed why there’s a need for the service.

”The first week, we had over 120 trips. We think that’s pretty successful for something that’s been over two decades in the making as far as the last time we had extended service or Sunday service,” Price said.

The price of a ride is $1.75 per trip. You can call 540-343-1721 to schedule late-night and Sunday rides in the Cities of Roanoke and Salem and the Town of Vinton, according to Valley Metro’s site.