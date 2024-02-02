80-year-old man reported missing out of Rockbridge County

Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for 80-year-old Kirkman Raymond Phelps. (Note: The vehicle pictured is a stock photograph for reference and is not the actual vehicle).

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing senior.

Close to 3 a.m. on Friday, VSP issued a senior alert for 80-year-old Kirkman Raymond Phelps on behalf of the sheriff’s office.

Authorities describe Phelps as a 6-foot-tall man who weighs about 200 pounds and has blue eyes and white hair, as shown in the photograph attached to this article.

He was last seen Thursday (Feb. 1) at about 7:30 p.m. at Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital and is believed to be driving a 2014 gold Cadillac CTS with Virginia license plates ZF8885, according to Virginia State Police. He could be wearing a black jacket, State Troopers said.

Officials told 10 News that Phelps suffers from a cognitive impairment; therefore, his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office [24/7] dispatch at 540-463-7328.