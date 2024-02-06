Two men hurt, both charged after Collinsville shooting

Two men were injured and both were charged after shooting each other in Collinsville on Feb. 4, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 4 around 6:42 p.m., calls came in about shots fired at the Tobacco and Vape Shop on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the area and said they saw a Ford Escape wrecked in a Hardee’s parking lot across the street from the tobacco shop. We’re told the vehicle appeared to have blood inside but was empty.

Shortly thereafter, another call came in about two men – one of whom was bleeding – inside a nearby Wendy’s yelling for help, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, before deputies could get to the Wendy’s, the men fled to the Valero gas station across the street.

Deputies found one man inside the gas station who was unharmed and found the other man, identified as 24-year-old Jamel Turner, in the Collinsville Plaza parking lot with gunshot wounds to his right arm and leg.

Authorities said Turner was sent to SOVAH Health of Martinsville where he received treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, 22-year-old De’Rehyon Rucker arrived at the ER of SOVAH Health with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his torso, authorities said. He was allegedly involved in the incident at the tobacco shop.

Though authorities said neither of the men were cooperative in the investigation, but surveillance footage helped to share light on what had happened.

Turner drove to the Tobacco and Vape Shop so a family member could go in to get some things. While he was in the vehicle, Rucker pulled in and parked next to Turner’s, authorities said.

At this point, Rucker got out of his vehicle to go into the store when Turner got out of his vehicle and started to shoot at Rucker, footage showed.

Rucker ran away and went around the corner of the building, and Turner got back in his vehicle to drive away. This was when Rucker allegedly came back around the corner with a pistol and started shooting at Turner, who was driving his Ford Escape.

Authorities said Turner eventually hit a power pole in the Hardee’s parking lot. After crashing, Turner and his family member fled the scene.

We’re told both men are facing charges for their involvement in the situation. They are as follows:

Turner Malicious wounding, Use of firearm in commission of felony, Possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Rucker Malicious wounding, Use of firearm in commission of a felony, Shoot at an occupied vehicle, Possession of a firearm by convicted felon.



Both men are being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).