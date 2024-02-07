Senator Kaine pushes for childcare funding

VIRGINIA – All around the country, the childcare crisis is still being felt.

Senator Tim Kaine (D) is pushing to renew expired funding for childcare.

Funding lawmakers passed in the American Rescue Plan that allowed parents to afford childcare while keeping their jobs expired in September, and many providers have struggled to find ways to operate without this funding.

“The reason we need to do this now is because the economy needs it. The unemployment rate is so low, my employers around Virginia are telling me they’re having a hard time hiring people, and yet we have talented workers who are on the sidelines because they’re not able to go to work. Which they want to do, but they can’t find high quality, affordable childcare,” Kaine said.

Kaine and supporters said without new funding, child care will remain unaffordable for working families.