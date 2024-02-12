52º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Spike in poison center calls due to Delta-8, report shows

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Delta-8, Healthwatch, Health

VIRGINIA – A warning about products containing the cannabis compound Delta-8.

A recent study shows calls to Poison Control Centers jumped 82% from 2021 to 2022.

Delta-8 is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Health experts warn there is a risk when using these products.

Many users think they are getting something milder than what they would find in typical marijuana products.

While the level of intoxication may be less intense, they can cause adverse effects like hallucinations, vomiting and dizziness.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email