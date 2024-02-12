Spike in poison center calls due to Delta-8, report shows

VIRGINIA – A warning about products containing the cannabis compound Delta-8.

A recent study shows calls to Poison Control Centers jumped 82% from 2021 to 2022.

Delta-8 is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Health experts warn there is a risk when using these products.

Many users think they are getting something milder than what they would find in typical marijuana products.

While the level of intoxication may be less intense, they can cause adverse effects like hallucinations, vomiting and dizziness.