Investigation underway after infant dies in Bedford County

Authorities say there are currently no criminal charges involved

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Bedford County authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding an infant death on Feb. 10. (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding an infant death on Feb. 10.

The call came in around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 10 for the infant who was not breathing, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said lifesaving efforts were performed, but unfortunately, they were unsuccessful.

At this time, no criminal charges have been placed, according to Sheriff Mike Miller.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate the incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800.

10 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for further clarification on whether foul play was suspected. We have not yet heard back.

