POWER OUTAGES: Hundreds in Central, Southwest Virginia without power due to strong winds

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of residents across Southwest Virginia are without power Tuesday morning as strong winds continue to move through the state.
Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county/city as of 8:43 a.m. Tuesday:
- Amherst: 36
- Bedford: 25
- Bland: 87
- Botetourt: 6
- Buchanan: 37
- Campbell: 144
- Carroll: 76
- Floyd: 26
- Franklin: 1,045
- Giles: 300
- Grayson: 13
- Henry: 143
- Montgomery: 37
- Patrick: 182
- Pittsylvania: 5
- Pulaski: 62
- Roanoke: 286
- Roanoke City: 106
- Wise: 13
- Wythe: 28
