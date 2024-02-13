45º
POWER OUTAGES: Hundreds in Central, Southwest Virginia without power due to strong winds

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of residents across Southwest Virginia are without power Tuesday morning as strong winds continue to move through the state.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county/city as of 8:43 a.m. Tuesday:

Appalachian Power:

  • Amherst: 36
  • Bedford: 25
  • Bland: 87
  • Botetourt: 6
  • Buchanan: 37
  • Campbell: 144
  • Carroll: 76
  • Floyd: 26
  • Franklin: 1,045
  • Giles: 300
  • Grayson: 13
  • Henry: 143
  • Montgomery: 37
  • Patrick: 182
  • Pittsylvania: 5
  • Pulaski: 62
  • Roanoke: 286
  • Roanoke City: 106
  • Wise: 13
  • Wythe: 28

