POWER OUTAGES: Hundreds in Central, Southwest Virginia without power due to strong winds

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of residents across Southwest Virginia are without power Tuesday morning as strong winds continue to move through the state.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county/city as of 8:43 a.m. Tuesday:

Appalachian Power:

Amherst: 36

Bedford: 25

Bland: 87

Botetourt: 6

Buchanan: 37

Campbell: 144

Carroll: 76

Floyd: 26

Franklin: 1,045

Giles: 300

Grayson: 13

Henry: 143

Montgomery: 37

Patrick: 182

Pittsylvania: 5

Pulaski: 62

Roanoke: 286

Roanoke City: 106

Wise: 13

Wythe: 28

