Tuesday’s gone with the (strong) wind (at times)

Wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph will be common through midday Tuesday.

ROANOKE, Va. – A strong area of low pressure came through overnight, bringing periods of heavy rain to the area.

Now that that’s passed to the north and east, we’re left very windy at times through at least midday Tuesday.

Winds gust between 30 and 50 mph at times through at least midday Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the latest wind alerts issued for our area.

Aside from the wind, we’ll see increasing sunshine and seasonable temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

The wind calms, and sunshine gives us a kiss on Valentine’s Day.

Expect morning temperatures close to freezing before reaching into the 50s by the afternoon. You’ll need a coat for any evening/date night plans.

Valentine's Day starts cold, but afternoon temperatures reach the 50s for most.

You won’t need the coat Thursday afternoon, as a southwest breeze pushes our high temperatures close to 60 degrees in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside.

Thursday turns warmer thanks to an increased wind from the southwest.

This comes ahead of a clipper system that will bring some light rain/snow to the western slopes Thursday evening. It’ll stay windy at times through Friday.

A clipper system brings more wind to the area Thursday and Friday this week.

On its heels, another system scrapes by the area late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Moisture is lacking currently, but a very light snow is possible before sunrise Saturday (we’re talking less than an inch in mostly higher elevations).

A weak, moisture-starved system brings the potential for very light snow early Saturday morning.

