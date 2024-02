Leaders in Southside are working to address access to childcare.

They want parents and guardians to fill out a community survey.

The survey will specifically look at childcare quality and economic impact in the Danville-Pittsylvania region.

It takes about 10 minutes to fill out and is open until March 10.

Click here to take the survey,