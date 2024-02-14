Bill to allow localities to hold referendum on sales tax increase for schools passes House vote

VIRGINIA – School funding has become a topic of conversation over the years and one local legislator is trying to help some of the shortfalls.

On Tuesday, HB 805 carried by Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, passed the Virginia House of Delegates.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The proposal would allow all Virginia localities to impose a local sales tax hike of up to 1% if approved in a voter referendum, with the revenue used only for the construction or renovation of schools.

“There are only a handful of localities that have been able to do it in the past, this says all localities will be able to do this,” Del. Rasoul said in an interview with 10 News.

Under current law, only Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Northampton, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties and the city of Danville are authorized to impose a local sales tax increase, should voters approve it in a referendum.

Pittsylvania County voted to approve the sales tax back in 2022.

Several school divisions in Southwest and Central Virginia have started conversations over maintaining their facilities. Many of the schools in the area are more than 50 years old.

“Throughout Virginia, not nearly enough money is going into the maintenance of our buildings...that’s a reality,” Deputy Superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Reid Wodicka said.

Lynchburg City Schools, Botetourt County Schools and Franklin County Schools have all discussed school closures.

“Just like lots of other cities in Virginia, it has older infrastructure. In Lynchburg we certainly would benefit at least from being able to make the choice as a community,” Wodicka said.

The state Senate recently passed a similar bill (SB 14, by state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William County) to allow localities to hold referendums for school-related sales tax increases by 27-13.

Now both bills will move into the opposing chamber for consideration.