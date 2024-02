FLOYD, Va. – If you’re a fan of flat-footin,’ chances are, you’ve heard of the Floyd Country Store Jamboree.

Well, Governor Glenn Youngkin is recognizing the store for 40 years of Friday Night Jamborees.

The weekly get-together invites people from all over to the small store for a night of entertainment and dancing, with old-time bluegrass music.

Crowds regularly spill out into the streets for this long-standing tradition.

The recognition is part of Governor Youngkin’s “Year of Country Music.”