Presidents’ Day weekend bringing the crowds to local ski resorts

Virginia – Spring may be on its way, but that did not stop people from taking advantage of the slopes this Presidents’ Day weekend.

“Everybody from the grandparents to the toddlers, we got a full house, and everybody’s been having a blast,” James Deboe, Director of Recreation at The Omni Homestead, said.

Presidents’ Day weekend is in full swing and ski resorts are feeling the love, as the slopes are packed.

“I’m hoping we’ll get close to 10,000 people from Friday through Monday. We are on pace right now to beat last year’s Presidents’ Day. We still have tonight and tomorrow,” Josh Faber, Winterplace general manager, said.

For the Omni Homestead ski resort, his 3-day weekend is one final push for the end of ski season.

“This is our last hoorah. Usually, people’s mindsets start changing over in March to their spring break and their beach vacations, so Presidents’ [Day weekend] is always a strong weekend for us. It’s everybody’s last chance to come out and enjoy the slopes,” Deboe said.

This winter may not have brought as much natural snow as resorts were hoping for, but that hasn’t stopped their snow-making efforts.

“Last night alone, we pumped over 10 million gallons of water in like a 24-hour period; so we made a ton of snow,” Faber said.

Both resorts are hopeful with Mother Bature’s cooperation that a few more weekends full of snowy mountain fun are in their future.