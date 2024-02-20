Annual Williamson Road ‘cruise-in’ not returning this summer due to crime concerns

A major Star City tradition is pumping the brakes this year.

Organizers have announced that the annual Williamson Road ‘cruise-in’ won’t be kicking off Star City Motor Madness this summer due to crime concerns. For the last two decades, the popular event has traditionally occurred on a Friday in June, followed by a massive car show on Saturday, all of which supported the Virginia Museum of Transportation and other local charities. However, this year, Roanoke will be seeing some changes when it comes to the 2-day weekend automotive celebration.

Organizers said over the years, they have seen an increase in issues with potentially dangerous behavior on Cruise Night. In addition to this, they say other groups outside of the cruise, including gangs, have crept into the event and posed a threat to safety.

All of this also places an undue burden upon Roanoke City Police who have done a stellar job of working with us throughout the years, as have officials and staff of Roanoke City. It must also be said that the current leadership of the Williamson Road Area Business Association has positioned itself against the traditional cruise night, despite being a long-time supporter under previous management. Consequently, and after much consideration, Star City Motor Madness has reached the difficult decision of ending the traditional Friday night cruise-in. Star City Motor Madness

Although Cruise Night is driving off into the sunset, there will be a new Star City Motor Madness Kickoff Party that will take place instead on Friday night. It’ll feature a car show, food trucks and a live concert that’ll be held at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. There won’t be any changes to the car show on Saturday and it will still be held downtown as usual.

The 23rd annual event is set to return during the last weekend in June.

“Star City Motor Madness truly appreciates the tremendous support cruise night has received from automotive enthusiasts and car clubs who participated in the event. We also deeply appreciate the years of support from Roanoke City Police, Public works, Traffic Engineering, and others. It’s been a team effort, and it still is.”