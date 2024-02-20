Consumer Reports: How to avoid injuries on the ice

It’s no secret that ice and snow increase the risk of injuries like slips and falls.

But you can prepare yourself and your home with some safety tips and products.

Winter weather can bring slick and slippery conditions! Emergency rooms fill up with injuries from falls on ice, slush, and snow. When it comes to keeping your driveway and sidewalks safe – a little ice melt can make a big difference.

“All ice melts are salts. Rock salt which is sodium chloride is good down to temperatures of about 15 degrees Fahrenheit. For anything less, go with calcium or magnesium chloride,” Paul Hope with CR said.

But, there are also some downsides to consider. Salt can seep into porous pavement, damaging walkways and driveways. Plus, it can harm plants and your pets’ paws.

So, what’s the best way to minimize potential damage? Start by using less salt, and mix in abrasive like sand for added traction.

Layering also helps. A thin layer before a storm and then another light layer during the storm can be effective.

And don’t put a lot of stock in ice melts claiming to be environmentally or pet-friendly.

“Ice melts with a coating on them may claim to be less damaging, but practically speaking, they’re not. Once the coating wears off, you’re just left with salt anyway.”

A better plan is to set up a ‘rinse tray’ at your entrance, so after a walk, you can wash any salt from your pets’ paws.

And speaking of going for a walk, it’s important to choose the right winter footwear! Lace-up shoes and boots with non-skid rubber treads can help you avoid slips and falls. They should fit snugly.

For even more traction, consider a pair of ice cleats – also known as ice spikes, crampons, Nanospikes and Micro-spikes. They attach to your shoes with rubber harnesses and/or straps and have spikes or screw heads that dig into the ice to keep you from slipping.

Consumer Reports testers found the Stabil Stabilicers Maxx2 and Kahtoola.

Microspikes are two excellent choices. – Keeping you safely moving and upright all season long!