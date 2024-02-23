VMI hosts 7th annual Commonwealth Cyber Fusion event

LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute hosted the 7th annual Commonwealth Cyber Fusion and Virginia Cyber Cup Competition, a state-wide collegiate cyber security competition.

The invitation-only event is for colleges that are National Security Agency (NSA) / Department of Homeland Security (DHS)-designated National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense.

It was organized by the Center for Leadership and Ethics as part of its strategic engagement initiatives, co-hosted with the Virginia Cyber Range and the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative.

“We like to help these students know what opportunities are out there, to learn what they need to know out there and help secure our country, our companies, our communities,” Lt. Col. Kim Connolly, the assistant director for programs and conferences said.

VMI founded this cybersecurity event in 2017.