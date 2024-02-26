Changes coming to Bedford County Schools

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County School Board is giving community members a chance to be a part of the conversation regarding changes to Bedford County Schools.

Last week, the school board met for a special called budget work session, where they discussed capacity concerns and ways to advance learning opportunities for students across the district.

Currently, school board members are working to address challenges pertaining to enrollment and schools that are aging. They are trying to determine how to increase capacity in Forest Zone Elementary Schools as the area continues to grow. In addition to this, they are also working to decide the best course of action for closing Stewartsville Elementary, a 112-year-old building. We’re told that the school has the lowest capacity use of all thirteen elementary schools at 56%.

Four options are being considered, which include rezoning, changing the grade levels at some schools, relocating students and closing some preschool programs.

Town hall meetings start Thursday as the school system also looks for a new superintendent.

Here’s a breakdown of the town hall session that will be held over the next few weeks. The public is encouraged to attend to provide feedback: