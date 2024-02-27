54º
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors vote to approve Wawa, 4-1

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Botetourt County, Wawa, Business, Development
Botetourt County residents, buckle up – the Wawa convenience store has been approved. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DALEVILLE, Va. – Botetourt County residents, buckle up – the Wawa convenience store has been approved.

Word began to get around of Wawa potentially expanding to the Roanoke Valley back in December.

The planning commission ended up voting against the recommendation in early January, shedding some uncertainty on the future of the development.

However, as we reported, the Board of Supervisors make the ultimate decision. They voted 4-1 for the chain to expand to Daleville on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The proposed site is less than a mile away from Sheetz off of Roanoke Road. Some residents previously spoke for the development while others said there are already plenty of options in the area, also mentioning traffic concerns.

In the current agreement, Wawa is not permitted to advertise on Interstate 81 – meaning there will be no Wawa logos added to those blue signs near highway exits.

Alli Graham

Connor Dietrich

