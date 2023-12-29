Wawa could be coming to Daleville

DALEVILLE, Va. – A first in our area, Wawa could be coming to Botetourt County.

Plans are proposed to bring the popular convenience store to the Daleville Town Center.

The chain offers fresh foods, coffee, and fuel.

The county and the company have not officially confirmed the proposal yet, but a county application shows the logo when you zoom in closely.

President of Fralin and Waldron with the Daleville Town Center Andy Kelderhouse said this is a good opportunity for the center and that the company has a good reputation.

Unable to confirm the proposal officially, Kelderhouse said the contract is with a developer.

The Town Center has already been a hot spot for new development. A Dairy Queen recently opened and a new Hampton Inn is in the works.

Some people who live in the area said they’re excited to see the East Coast business expand into Southwest Virginia, while others said they don’t think it’s needed because there’s a Sheetz close by.

There are not any Wawa locations close to the Roanoke Valley right now. The closest is in Charlottesville.

However, in late summer, plans were submitted for one in Campbell County.

10 News reached out to Wawa for comment. As of Friday evening, we have not heard back.

The proposal is expected to be heard at the Jan. 8 Planning Commission meeting. There is also a sign on the property that says there is a public hearing for a couple of requests scheduled for Jan. 1 at 6 p.m.