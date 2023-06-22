Daleville Town Center welcomes continued expansion

DALEVILLE, Va. – As the Daleville Town Center grows and expands, county economic leaders said the local economy is reaping the benefits.

“There’s a Dairy Queen under construction, there are services across the street at the Food Lion shopping center area, and we’re also welcoming a new Hampton Inn,” Botetourt County Director of Economic Development Ken McFadyen said.

That’s just some of what’s moving in or expanding in and around the Daleville Town Center. More land and space are up for grabs.

Andy Kelderhouse, President of Fralin and Waldron, with the Daleville Town Center, said what we see today has taken almost two decades of work.

“We’ve been at it for about 17 years, so it’s been very incremental,” Kelderhouse said. “It’s been a pretty noticeable shift in the absorption if you will in the last four, I would say, or five.”

Kelderhouse said the center generates about $1 million in real estate taxes alone per year.

Meanwhile, the county as a whole is doing well too. McFadyen said the county has seen over 1,200 new jobs since 2016, which injects an additional $50 million per year in payroll back into the local and regional economy.

He said the community is excited and people shouldn’t fear the growth.

“Daleville is a very well planned in terms of land use community,” McFadyen said. “I know that folks talk about the traffic, but that is a growing pain that every community that has growth experiences. All the right steps are being taken to alleviate any of that congestion.”