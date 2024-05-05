Roanoke-based first responder football team supports community on and off the field

Roanoke – A group of first responders coming together in an unusual way to serve their community. They’re trading in their badge and uniforms for a helmet and football pads.

The Roanoke Rampage is no ordinary football team, made up of law enforcement officers, and firefighters, these players trade their badges and uniforms for helmets and cleats.

“The community’s backing us, we’re more than just a body in a uniform, we are actually a normal person. We are coming out here to play football, have some fun, and also play for a purpose,” Jeff Cobb, K9 handler for Roanoke City Police said.

The purpose of the playing goes beyond the touchdowns and tackles.

It’s about giving back to the community. Roanoke Rampage has been supporting local organizations since its first season 15 years ago.

This year, they are donating their profits to Chris’s Coffee and Custard, an organization whose mission is to employee people with disabilities.

“It’s one of those charities that means a lot to me. Being able to give back to the community and how much of an impact Chris’s custard actually has in our community,” Dawer Sahi, Deputy for Roanoke Sheriff’s office said.

The Roanoke Rampage is a part of the National Public Safety Football League where people from all over the country are able to play football— as a way to have unity between agencies.

“The big rivalry and anything you hear is police officers and firefighters. Guns versus hoses things of that nature, but the Roanoke rampage gives us the chance to bring those two different organizations together and build a bond build a brotherhood,” Jamison Ratcliffe, President of Roanoke Rampage said.

After securing the win on Saturday they now will head to Nashville to take on the LA sheriff’s department on May 18th. One step closer to being eligible for the championship game on June 22nd.