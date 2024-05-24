67º
Roanoke School Board set to vote on proposed solutions for transportation issues on May 28

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Roanoke City Public Schools
Roanoke school bus drivers push for change

ROANOKE, Va. – As transportation continues to be debated in Roanoke City Schools, school leaders have proposed solutions for the 2024-25 school year based on feedback from the community.

Ensuring that students make it to school on time has been an ongoing challenge for the school division, with hundreds of students late every day due to bus issues.

Next week, on Tuesday, May 28, the School Board will have three options to choose from in terms of bringing about change.

It’ll be a mix of changes, including schedule changes, enforcing when students have to walk to school or having family members take them when they are in close proximity to their school, a geographic realignment that would allow some schools to change tiers to make it easier for buses to reach their routes on time, and not taking students to after-school care if it’s out of the attendance zone.

For a full breakdown of the three packages, click here.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

