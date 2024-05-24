Skies turn partly cloudy through the day as temperatures continue to warm

ROANOKE, Va. – Light showers and a few heavy pockets of rain push through Friday morning, but skies eventually clear as the rain pushes east.

A look at today

The afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming up to the mid-80s in some spots.

High temperatures across Southwest Virginia

Memorial Day weekend looks warm! High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s across most spots with a few getting close to 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

Storms are also possible each afternoon as instability increases.

This weekend's forecast

Here is a look at the instability, or fuel for storms on Saturday afternoon/evening. A couple of storms that get going could pack a punch.

If you have a Memorial Day Weekend photo you would like to share with us, you can Pin It here.

Tracking instability for storms this weekend

The jet stream stays north and allows a southerly wind to pump warm and humid air into the region.

Staying warm!

