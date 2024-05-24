67º
Join Insider

Weather

Skies turn partly cloudy through the day as temperatures continue to warm

Showers continue Friday morning, but become more isolated this afternoon

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: extended forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, warm, warm temperatures, summer, spring, Rain, rain showers, storms, thunderstorms, warming, marginal, severe weather, hot, holiday, Memorial Day, Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Light showers and a few heavy pockets of rain push through Friday morning, but skies eventually clear as the rain pushes east.

A look at today

The afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming up to the mid-80s in some spots.

High temperatures across Southwest Virginia

Memorial Day weekend looks warm! High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s across most spots with a few getting close to 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

Storms are also possible each afternoon as instability increases.

This weekend's forecast

Here is a look at the instability, or fuel for storms on Saturday afternoon/evening. A couple of storms that get going could pack a punch.

If you have a Memorial Day Weekend photo you would like to share with us, you can Pin It here.

Tracking instability for storms this weekend

The jet stream stays north and allows a southerly wind to pump warm and humid air into the region.

Staying warm!

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos