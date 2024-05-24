Skies turn partly cloudy through the day as temperatures continue to warm

ROANOKE, Va. – Light showers and a few heavy pockets of rain push through Friday morning, but skies eventually clear as the rain pushes east.
The afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming up to the mid-80s in some spots.
Memorial Day weekend looks warm! High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s across most spots with a few getting close to 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon.
Storms are also possible each afternoon as instability increases.
Here is a look at the instability, or fuel for storms on Saturday afternoon/evening. A couple of storms that get going could pack a punch.
If you have a Memorial Day Weekend photo you would like to share with us, you can Pin It here.
The jet stream stays north and allows a southerly wind to pump warm and humid air into the region.
